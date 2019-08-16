“CJ” Cody Briggs, Jr.
“CJ” Cody Briggs, Jr., 22 of Sweeny, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on August 23, 1996 in Lake Jackson, Texas to Cody and Balinda (Carder) Briggs.
CJ was passionate about many things including tennis, poker, fishing, math, bull rigging, and last but not least, he enjoyed pushing Malcolm’s buttons. He loved spending time with his brothers and teasing his little sister. CJ was quick to call his papa and he sure did love his nana. He never passed up an opportunity to snuggle up next to his mama. CJ loved to give big hugs and he will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Warren Rayburn officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Carder, Corey Barker, Crayton Henry, Brandon Downs, Jordan Johnson, and Clayton Nagler.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cody is survived by his parents, Balinda Means and husband, Malcolm, and Cody Briggs Sr.; girlfriend, Catherine Edmonson; brothers, Nicolas Briggs, Caleb Briggs, Seth Means and fiancé, Kelly, and Stephen Baker and wife, Abby; sisters, Sarah Briggs and Kami Means; grandparents, Darrell Carder and wife, Vicki; uncles, Bubba Carder and wife, Dee, Joe Carder and wife, Brittany, and Scott Pennington and wife, Tracy; and aunts, Melissa Hopwood and husband, Ben, Toni Herron and husband, Thomas, Patti Pedigo and husband, Bob, and Angie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and we can’t forget about Ken.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beverly and Carl Briggs.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
