Robert Davis Engelhardt
Funeral Services for Robert Davis Engelhardt, 60, of Damon will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Creekside Christian Church Fellowship 16628, TX 36 in Needville, Texas. Pastor Greg Garcia officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at Live Oak Haven, 2458 CR 5, West Columbia.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 TX 36 in Needville, Texas.
Robert was a loving dad, papa, brother and friend. If you ever met him, you would know that he would do anything for anyone and with a smile on his face. His smile and his laugh, which could be heard from across the room, was contagious. He was a very happy man and enjoyed the company of others. He was always the life of the party, with his dancing, singing and guitar playing.
Robert was born October 15, 1959 in Alvin, Texas and he passed away February 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy Engelhardt and Erma Woods; his son, Robert, Jr.; his brothers, Roy and Herman Engelhardt; his sister, Gay Lynn Engelhardt.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Engelhardt and fiancé Charles, Tracy Davey and Jackie Stack and husband Ryan; his girlfriend, Ava Bridges of Damon, Texas; his brothers, Cecil Engelhardt of Melbourne, Arkansas, Teddy Engelhardt of Denton, Texas, Larry Engelhardt of Columbia, Mississippi, Johnny Engelhardt of Melbourn, Arkansas; his sister, Pamela Rusnick of Edmonton Alberta, Canada; along with 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Robert please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
