Sgt. Jemmie Dell Griffin
Funeral service for Sgt. Jemmie Dell Griffin, 73, of Missouri City formerly of West Columbia will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 where Rev. Lester E Miller is Pastor and Bishop Tammy Dobbins will be the officiating eulogist. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, West Columbia.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Sgt. Jemmie Dell Griffin, Sr., son of the late Mr. O. B. Williams and Mrs. Vernell Griffin Redding was born November 20, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He attended public schools in Houston, Harris County, Texas before moving with family to West Columbia and was a graduate of the 1966 class of Charlie Brown High School.
Jemmie served his country by enlisting in the armed forces in 1967 where he served in the United States Army until 1969. He became Sargent E-5 and received a purple heart along with nine additional medals of honor. His kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
Final arrangements entrusted to E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486
The full obituary can be read and heartfelt condolences left for the family of Sgt. Jemmie D Griffin by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.