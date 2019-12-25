Tricia Langner
Tricia Langner believed she had the best job in the world, the only one she ever wanted, and she held it for 37 unwavering years. She was REALLY good at it too. Selfless. Irreplaceable. The BEST. Tricia was a full-time mom.
Not just to her family, her friends, her community, or her church, but to everyone who was lucky enough to have spent more than a minute with her. She even majored in Home Economics at two different colleges! But that’s not where she learned how to love. That came from her big, small town heart, expressed through an endearing laugh, a welcoming hug, and a southern drawl.
Tricia generously gave her time to Catholic causes for 20 years, half of them as a volunteer at Our Lady Queen of Peace, and the other half to the ministries of St. Michael’s. She was given many nicknames down through the years, from the children she inspired and adults who admired her, but the one she was tickled by the most had to be “Imagination Station Lady”, probably because it fit her like a glove.
She was an expert seamstress and master quilt maker. She adored creative arts, like drawing, cooking, and baking. She loved scuba diving in warm tropical waters with her husband. Cozumel was their second home for a while. She also kept a garden, honoring her favorite Catholic figure, Mother Mary, where she raised flocks of butterflies and kept hummingbirds well fed.
Tricia enjoyed watching re-runs of her favorite sitcoms and shouting at the TV when football was on. As long as it wasn’t against her Redskins or Sooners, she always cheered for the underdog. That was just her way.
Perhaps of all these things, she loved to dance the most. It didn’t matter where. If the music was on and a willing partner was around, there was gonna be some dancin’. The way it made her happy made all of us happy. But she sure wished she could be the one to sing instead. Now she can. Sing, sing a song, Mom. Sing until your giant heart’s content! We’ll do our best to replicate her goofy “Don’t worry, be happy now” shimmy, even though none of us will ever come close.
When Tricia unexpectedly slipped away on Tuesday, while doing another thing she truly loved, sleep, she left behind her daughters Ava (13) and Luiza (15), son Christoph (36), and husband of 29 years, Anthony (57), as well as her brother Roger Williams, sisters Wanda Alexander and Marie Brown, mother, Virginia Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Tricia was 58 years young.
A viewing will be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel in Lake Jackson on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The funeral and grave site services will follow on Friday, December 27th, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A rosary starting at 10:30 will be said before the funeral mass.
Tricia made it well known this day was to be not only a celebration of her, but of life itself. So, we’re going to do precisely that.
