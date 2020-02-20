Eva Mae Holmes
“Big Mama”
Funeral Services for Eva Mae Holmes, 89, of Brazoria will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Brazoria, TX with Pastor Darrell James eulogizing and Elder Roland K. Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
She passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board for over 50 years, and was an active member of Bible Study and the Jerusalem Baptist Church Prayer Warriors Ministry.
She loved cooking, baking, fishing, gardening, playing dominoes and cards, traveling, attending her grandchildren games, watching wrestling and football, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She made the best homemade tea cakes ever. She loved the color blue. Those who knew and loved her will remember her quiet and gentle spirit.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her sons, Robert Simmons (Shnita) of Jones Creek, TX, and James Holmes (Delbra) of Brazoria, TX; daughters, Linda Campbell of Missouri City, TX, Anita Bernard (Marshall), Clarice Groves and Irma Holmes of Brazoria, TX, and Rosie Alexander (Elery, Sr.) of Cedar Lake, TX; son-in-law, Hollis Woodard, Sr.; stepson, Robert “RC” Woodard (Carolyn) of Houston, TX, sister, Mary Williams of Angleton, TX; sisters-in-laws, Phyllis Simmons of Sweeny, TX, and Odessa Wilson of Austin, TX; 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers will be Michael Boulden, Wilbert Jones, Rob King, Anthany Simmons, Sr., Brian Simmons, Phillip Simmons, Jr., Cedric Smith and Damonric Smith.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing the same day of service form 10:00 a.m. to service time. There will be no viewing afterward.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
