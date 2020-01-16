Kerry Wayne Jones, Sr. “Doe”
Kerry Wayne Jones, Sr., 58, of Richwood formerly of West Columbia, will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in West Columbia (Mound Creek Community) with Pastor Arthur Ferguson eulogist and Pastor Mark Graham officiant. Burial will follow at West Columbia Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
He passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was a devoted and faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church where he served on the Steward Board, Finance Committee and Building Fund Committee. He graduated from Columbia High School in the Class of 1980. He worked many years at Brazos M&E as a heavy equipment operator. He loved fishing, barbecuing and helping others. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories daughter; LaTishia Jones-Sanders (TC), Wichita Falls; sons, Kerry Jones, Jr., Port Arthur and William Kedrik Jones (Maria), Richwood; mother of his children and friend, Vina Ullrich, Richwood; three grandchildren, Malachi and Gabrielle Sanders and Olivia Jones; running buddy and cousin, Mary Ann Thompson, Richwood; godchildren, Ciera Wiley, China Donley and Robin Antuna; good friends, Clyde Brown, Kevin Maier, Jr., Gayle Williams, Joe Williams, Corwyn Davis, Rick Bagwell, Charles Cravens, Jeffery Hill and Donald George (deceased); and a host of cousins and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Jarrett Donley-Williams, Charles Cravens, Kevin Maier, Jr., RaShad Thompson, Roland McCormick, Sr. and Philip Ray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Jones, Jr., William Kedrik Jones, TC Sanders, Richard Nicklos, Stewards and Trustees of St. Paul and Class of 1980.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing on the day of the service at the church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be no viewing afterward.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
