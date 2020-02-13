Gloria Jewel Prater
February 12, 1938 –
February 11, 2020
Gloria Jewel Prater, 81 of Clute, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Gloria was born on February 12, 1938 to her parents, Warren and Effie McKibben. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved racquetball and was very good at it.
She is survived by her daughter; Lisa Prater, sons; Rick and Ron Prater, grandchildren; Nathan, Sara, Rikki, Jake, Courtney, Lindsey, Caleb, and Alyssa, and great-great grandchildren; Sebastian, Justice, Phoenix, Jamie, Gauge and Haven.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Prater, her parents, and brother; Michael McKibben.
Special thanks to AMED Hospice, Ann Nisbett, Chaplain, Thomas Lester, and her caregiver Monica Bautista.
There will be a visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Molly’s Movement, 6724 Perimeter Loop Rd. PMB 122, Dublin, OH 43017.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.