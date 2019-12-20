Billy Gene Wood
Funeral services for Billy Gene Wood, 61, of Pampa, Texas formerly of Brazoria will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Family will receive friends on the same day of service from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
