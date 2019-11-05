Anthony Ciaccia Sr
Anthony died on October 26th, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Louise Marie Tokash Ciaccia, among other family members.
He is survived by Patricia Ann Ciaccia, Cheryl Lynn Trainer spouse David; Anthony Ciaccia Jr. and spouse Tammy; seven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
He loved to play golf and outdoor chores and was very active. He was born in Rochester, New York. He moved to California where he met the love of his life. They were together for over 65 years. He moved to Arizona where he lived his remaining years.
He was a Christian and has now gone to be reunited with his love and God.
