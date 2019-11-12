Tillie Pavlicek Svoboda
Tillie Pavlicek
Svoboda
Tillie Pavlicek Svoboda, 84, of Damon, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born at home in Angleton, Texas on December 7, 1934 to Vaclav and Olga Pavlicek.
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, visitation will be held at 9:00 am with a rosary being recited at 10:00 am at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Damon. Her funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. David Zapalac officiating. Burial will follow at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her son, Arnold F. Svoboda, sons-in-law, Lee Boeker, David Medwedeff, Tony Lindemann, and Randy Riedel, and grandson, Jacob Elster.
Tillie was a loving mother, farmed cotton alongside her husband in the fields, and was a seamstress for her family. She became a licensed beautician later in life and owned her own beauty shop for many years. She was a great cook; baking the best homemade bread and making the best iced tea. She was a CCE teacher, lector, Eucharistic minister, and played many more roles to support the Catholic church. She had a great gift of being able to make everyone she met feel special. Her faith in her Creator, our Savior, the Holy Spirit, and our Blessed Mother never faltered, and she passed that same faith on to her children.
Tillie is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Arnold Joe Svoboda; her only son, Arnold Frank Svoboda; daughters, Evelyn Boeker (Lee), Eileen Medwedeff (David), Kathleen Lindemann (Tony), Annette Elster, and Carolyn Riedel (Randy); grandchildren, Christie Mattos (Luiz), Sharon and Paul Boeker, Jacob Elster, Jenna Ferguson (Sean), Ashton and Skyla Riedel; great-grandson, Emmett Ferguson; step-grandsons, Michael Lindemann (Amanda) and Zachary Lindemann; step-great-grandson, Zane Lindemann; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vaclav and Olga Pavlicek; brothers, Fred, Bill, Edward, John, and Joe Pavlicek; sisters, Mary Vrazel and Adella Listak; and son-in-law, Glen Elster.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
