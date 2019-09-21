Robert B McKinley
Robert B McKinley born September 7, 1928 left this earth and went to heaven September 19, 2019.
He will be missed by his wife, Shirley Ann McKinley; sister, Barbara Foley; brother, Ardon McKinley wife, Sue; daughters, Diane Smith husband Ron, and April Henrichs husband Bill; granddaughters, Staci, Amy, Laurie and husband Brad; great-granddaughters, Karma, Delilah, Cambria and Madison; and great-grandsons, Emerson, Whitman, Connor and many friends.
Robert served in the US Army and fought in the Korean War; he was drafted July 1950 into the United States Army.
After serving his country he worked as a pipe fitter at Phillips 66, however he will be most remembered as a banker working for many years in the Brazoria County banking industry, then retiring in 1993.
He and wife Shirley are founding members of Central Assembly of God Church in Angleton. Central Assembly will celebrate its 70th anniversary this October.
In his later years he most enjoyed having his great-grandchildren around, he loved them dearly.
Visitation will be at Central Assembly of God Church in Angleton from 3 until 4 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following, Sunday, September 22, 2019.
