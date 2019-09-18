Teresa (Tere’) Annette Teters Eaton
Teresa (Tere’) Annette Teters Eaton, 53, of Rosharon Texas, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
She was born February 11, 1966, to Max and Faye Ray Teters in Roswell, New Mexico. She earned several degrees in her life including Business Administration at Tyler Junior College, Marketing at Texas A&M University, and her Secondary Education degree at Sam Houston State University. She became a teacher and taught at different school districts in the area, Stafford ISD, CBISD, AISD, and Brazosport ISD. She was currently teaching science at Freeport Intermediate school.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Max Teters; her husband, Danny Eaton; her daughters, Sarah, Patricia, and Gina Eaton; as well as her brother, Darren Teters and wife Robbie, with their children, Darrien and Preston.
Funeral Services will take place Saturday at 9:30 at Life Foursquare Church in Angleton, Texas. Burial will be in McCool, Mississippi at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
