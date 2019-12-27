Alvin Carroll Meador
January 9, 1938 –
December 23, 2019
Alvin Carroll Meador, 81, of Angleton, passed from this life on December 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Sweeny on January 9, 1938, the 7th of 10 children to Troy and Mary Meador.
Alvin served in the US Army for 12 years in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Following his military service he worked at Dow Chemical as a machinist for 28 ½ years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Pena officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Tim Meador, Joel Meador, Gary Graue, Dale Graue, Bradley Blanton and Hunter Howell.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Rosie; children, Harold Meador and wife, Sherry and Debbie Meador Gaines; grandchildren, Blake Meador and wife, Mandy, Brandy Blanton, Jon Gaines, and Rachel Gaines; brother, Tubby Meador and wife, Gloria; sisters, Mary Ann Graue and Alice Thurman and husband, Bobby; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and three brothers.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Alvin’s name to Bastrop Bayou Baptist Church, 130 CR 605C #3, Angleton, Texas 77515 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486 979-345-3232. Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
