Charles Finley Kyle, Jr.
Services for Charles “Dudy” Finley Kyle, Jr., 57, of Clute will be held at 12 noon, Sunday, January 19 at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 N. Brazosport Blvd. in Clute with the Rev. Thomas Lester presiding.
Charles joined his parents, Charles “Red” and Dina Kyle; grandparents, C.S. & Texanna Kyle, Bernice Adams and Mable and Raymond Archer; and many friends, Kevin Knapp, Ben Browning, Danny Browning, John Bricker and Jack Khoury.
Charles was a life-long resident of Clute and a skilled carpenter.
He is survived by his wife Martina Kyle; child, Charlie J. Kyle; brother, Michael John Kyle; life-long friend and cousin, Larry Kyle; uncle and aunt, Bob and Torcha Kyle and many cousins and friends.
See full obituary at www.stroudfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.