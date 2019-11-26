Kim Louise Christian
October 8, 1956 –
November 22, 2019
Kim Louise Christian, 63, of Angleton passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born to John and Hildagard Drumm on October 8, 1956 in Baltimore, MD.
She was known for infectious laugh and giving nature. She truly loved music often playing tambourine in her husbands shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Drumm.
Kim is survived by her husband, Danny Christian; children, Trisha Hammond (Michael), Jody Ainbinder (Mike), and Arno Manke II; grandchildren, Alyssa, Joshua, Julia, Aria, Aiden, Joe, Asher, Paige and Rose; great-grandchildren, Carter Landen and Ava; and her sister, Hilde E. Rehkop; as well as numerous other family and friends.
