Sanford “Lou” Hunter
January 11, 1927 –
March 15, 2020
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Sanford “Lou” Hunter passed away at age 93.
Lou was born on January 11, 1927 in Selmer, McNairy County TN to Sim and Mary (Coleman) Hunter. He was the fourth of six children. He served his country in the Army during WWII in Italy as a staff sergeant. After the war, he attended Memphis State before heading to Fort Worth, Texas for work. While working in the Lab at Armour in the Stockyards he met and married Claire Johnson before moving to Lake Jackson in 1953 to work at Dow Chemical. There they raised two daughters, Karen and Kaye, and a son, Cary.
In 1976, he met Beth Smith, was remarried and moved to Angleton. After retiring from 30 years at Dow he worked as a prison guard for 10 years. Since leaving the prison system he has volunteered for years with the Angleton Community food pantry, The Salvation Army and the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church. Lou and Beth were very social and loved to get together with their friends. They traveled all over together. Lou had a passion for playing bridge, dominoes and checkers. He loved being a part of the local VFW, but his true love was politics and always encouraged voting and community service. He loved visiting with everyone and especially with his breakfast buddies and church family.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Sim and Mary Hunter; his wife, Beth Hunter; and daughter, Kaye Cates; and his siblings, Virginia Hunter, Alf Hunter, Orville Hunter and Montie Hunter.
He is survived by his sister, Becky Connally of Selmer, TN; children, Karen Courreges (Michel) of Houston, Cary Hunter (Karen) of Dallas; and step daughter, Charlene Willliams (Steve) of Rockport; along with grandchildren, Katy Hunter, Craig Hunter of Dallas, Taylor Cates, Claire Courreges of Houston, Rachel Murphree (Tom) and Emily Krueger (Justin) of Austin; and great grandchildren, Lauren Murphree, Thomas Murphree, Kathrine Krueger and Coupland Krueger.
The family is especially grateful for the years of loyal care from Anna Casado and Andria Aguirre and especially Lupe Quintanilla.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the pavilion at the Angleton Cemetery on Cemetery Rd at 2:30 o’clock p.m. A memorial service at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church will be announced at a later date to celebrate Lou’s life and community.
In lieu of flowers he would ask that you make a donation to your local food pantry on his behalf.
