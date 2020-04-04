Deborah “Bubba” Cheryl Phillips
January 21, 1974 –
March 24, 2020
Deborah “Bubba” Phillips, of Sweeny, Texas passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2020 at the age of 46.
Debbie was born in Freeport, Texas on January 21, 1974. She graduated from Columbia High School and continued her education and career in the United States Navy.
Debbie was married to Steve on July 28, 2007, they were married for 13 years.
Debbie was a beautiful spirit with a heart of gold. Her family was everything to her and she loved them with all she had.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Most importantly she was a devoted Bubba to her many nephews and nieces.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Steve Phillips; and sons, Jacob and Kyle Phillips; mother, Cynthia Cole; father, George Adkisson (Gwen); mother and father in law, Betty Jo and Ralph Lopez; sisters, Renee Charanza (Anthony), Candy Rideaux, Georgia Watson (Maggie); brother-in-law, Dan-Joe Lopez (Maria); nieces and nephews, Anthony Long (Amber), Blake Charanza (Brandy), Christopher Rideaux (Lucy), Jennifer Speer (Virgle), Kaleigh Charanza (Denisse), Christian Rideaux, Debra Long, Corey Charanza, Collin Rideaux, Darrien Lopez, Juliet Lopez, Emma Charanza, Everette Lopez, Jayden Charanza, Teo Lopez, and Parker Charanza.
Debbie is preceded in death by her Pops, Calvin Cole; paternal grandfather, Lloyd Adkisson, and maternal grandparents, Claude and Ruby Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
