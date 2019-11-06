Leonard Alois Malecha
November 6, 1936 – October 27, 2019
Leonard Alois Malecha, age 82, of Jones Creek, TX entered Heaven’s gates on October 27, 2019 in Houston, TX surrounded by loving family. Len was born on November 6, 1936 in Webster, Minnesota to Stanley and Julia Malecha.
The visitation will be held from 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Freeport, TX. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Freeport, Texas.
Len served in the United States Army from 1958-1960 then the Army National Guard from 1962-1965. Len got married to the love of his life, Karen, on November 1,1967. Len was a family man; who enjoyed watching his kids play sports and enjoyed traveling and making memories with his family. He especially loved being a grandpa and Papa.
Len was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Julia Malecha; and brother, Richard (Dick) Malecha.
Len is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Karen; three children, Todd Malecha, Timothy (Tim) and wife, Marissa Malecha, and Toniette (Toni) Malecha; four grandchildren, Jesse and wife Monique Gonzales, Timothy (Austin) Malecha and significant other Dakota Shaw, Monique (Dani) Armstrong and Reivan Malecha; two great grandchildren, Luke and Vivi Gonzales; three brothers, Frances (Frank) Malecha, Stanley and wife Joan Malecha, Lawrance (Olie) and wife Ruthann Malecha; three sisters, Mary Ann (Sis) Wagner, Judy and husband Mike Fernholz, and Joan and husband, Jerry Pint.
Pallbearers will be Todd Malecha, Tim Malecha, Toni Malecha, Jesse Gonzales, Austin Malecha, and Reivan Malecha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Len’s name to the VA Hospital in Houston.
Arrangements by the Turner Family at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N Dixie Dr., Lake Jackson, 979-297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneral chapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.