Beverly Jean O’Quinn
August 11, 1939 –
April 3, 2020
Beverly Jean O’Quinn, 80, of Brazoria, passed from this life on April 3, 2020 in Sweeny, Texas. She was born in Lake Forrest, Illinois on August 11, 1939 to John B. and Evelyn M. Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William; and daughter, Mary.
Due to Covid 19 a private burial will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia,Texas 77486
