Brenda Joyce (Cheek) Martin
June 27, 1942 –
December 25, 2019
Brenda Joyce (Cheek) Martin, 77, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Brenda was born on June 27, 1942 in Toccoa, Georgia, to the late Ralph W. and Lou Cheek.
Brenda is now reunited with her husband of 42 years, Lawrence E. Martin.
Brenda is survived by her children, Todd (Amy) Martin, Brian (Lynnette) Martin, Rebecca (Jason) Shelton, and Jeff (Aimee) Martin; grandchildren, Morgan (Andrew) Wilson, Alexander Martin, Elizabeth (Bill) Straeger, Christopher (Morgan) Martin, Hunter (Taylor) Martin, Robert Martin, Patrick Martin, Victoria Martin, Nathan Shelton, Micah Shelton, Josh Shelton, Braeden Martin, Ella Martin, and Laura Martin; great-grandchildren, Mirabelle Straeger, Levi Straeger, Isaiah Straeger, Brian Martin III, Austin Martin, and Kennedy Martin; sister Constance (Dick) Cheek Moore and cousin Barbara Hubbard Barton.
Graveside Services will be held at Restwood Memorial Park on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Scott McKay.
