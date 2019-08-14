Mitchell Schuelke
“Pops”
Mitchell Schuelke (Pops) of Sweeny, Texas, left this earth to join the Lord on August 9, 2019.
Mitchell was born July 1, 1944, in Sugar Land, Texas, to Carl Albert and Lena Schuelke. He was one of eight children. Pops enjoyed hunting, fishing, dominoes, professional football (Dallas Cowboys) and baseball (Houston Astros), but most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed, and in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Schuelke; mother and father, Carl Albert and Lena Schuelke; brother, August (Buddy) Schuelke.
He leaves behind these loved ones to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, brother, Franklin and wife Ann Schuelke, of West Columbia, TX; brother, George and wife Jean Schuelke, of Norwalk, Connecticut; sister, Agatha (Sissy) and husband Alvin (Bubba) Smerek of Damon, TX; sister, Millie (Tootsie) Vance of Damon, TX; brother, Alfred (Pete) and wife Ginger of Box Elder, TX; sister, Doris and husband John Goode of Bandera, TX; sons, Michael and wife Linda Schuelke of Sweeny, TX, Jim and wife Debbie Gregory Schuelke of Santa Fe, TX, Tim and wife Katie Schuelke of West Columbia, TX; grandchildren, Dustin and wife Kylie Schuelke, Chase Schuelke, Karlie and husband Casey Alford, Tanner Schuelke, Kaden Schuelke, Jake Schuelke, Jarrod and wife Tori Schuelke, Kelcee and husband Cory Mears, Landyn Longino; great grandchildren, Sadie Mears, Pyper Schuelke, Kynlie Schuelke, Ronan Alford, Easton Schuelke, Chloe Mears, Sterling Schuelke, Sophia Schuelke, Levi Schuelke, Reed Alford; family friend, Elsie Zikuhr; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
