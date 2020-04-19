Helmut (Henry) Poppinga Sr.
Helmut (Henry) Poppinga Sr. Passed away early Saturday morning on April 18th, 2020 in his home. He was 86.
Helmut was born to Hinrich Martin Poppinga and Sophie Lucke Gerdes of Friederikensiel, Germany which is a coastal town on the North Sea. He had two sisters and one brother. He graduated high school and moved on to trade school where he learned carpentry and masonry.
Helmut married the love of his life, Margot Elizabeth Huebner, in 1954 they had two children together and immigrated to Houston, Texas in 1959 had one child, then moved to Oyster Creek, Texas in 1962 where they had three more children. Helmut was known as Henry in the masonry business.
Henry was a brick mason by trade and owned a tire shop and a hardware store in Oyster Creek, Texas. He bricked houses/churches and businesses all over Brazoria and surrounding counties. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking as his hobbies.
Helmut was preceded in death by his wife Margot Poppinga, sister Elfrieda Schaub of Germany, great granddaughter Madison Hinson, granddaughter Chrissie Marie Rea, great granddaughter Willow Trahan and grandson Joshua Andrew Jackson.
He is survived by his Sister Magda Janssen of Hooksiel, Germany, and brother Heinz Poppinga of Varel, Germany, children Sigrid Maiden of Oyster Creek, Texas, Christina Rexses (Byron) of West Columbia Evelyn Chancey (Roy) of Oyster Creek, Texas, Hinrich and Linda Poppinga of Angleton, Texas, Helmut Jr. and Christine Poppinga of Brazoria, Texas, and Robert Poppinga of Angleton, Texas, 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren (3 more on the way) 4 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, North Carolina and Germany.
Henry was a very kind and generous man, grew up on a farm in Germany until he was 26 years old then immigrated to Houston, Texas and started working as a brick mason. Henry also raised Berkshire pigs along with all the regular farm animals, He was a master gardener and always had a huge garden. He loved to sit at the table and drink his coffee and read the newspaper, he eagerly waited for the paper to be delivered. (He was an early riser). Most of his children and a few grandchildren worked as brick masons and helpers at some point in their life. He always paid you a fare wage, but he worked you justly. He was always working.
The Family would like to thank the AMED Hospice, family members, doctors, nurses, Palms Funeral home and all the people who prayed and comforted us. God Bless!
Funeral services will be at Palms Funeral home in 2300 E. Highway 35, Angleton, TX 77515, Due to the current situation with the Corona virus services at Palms only allow 10 people at the viewing and service. So, all services will be private at this time.
“The moment we take our last breath on Earth, we take our first breath in heaven”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.