Joseph “T-Joe” James Landry
Joseph “T-Joe” James Landry, 73, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Joseph and Cecile Beaudreaux Landry; wife, Gladys Faye Landry; and brothers, Ernest Landry, Leroy Landry, Charlie Landry, and Billy Landry.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Levi Landry and Jacob Landry; daughter, Courtney Wright and husband, Corey; grandchildren, Joshua Farley, Kylee Landry, Bryson Wright, and Jaycob Wright; and a host of other family and dear friends.
T-Joe was born on September 4, 1946, in West Columbia, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. Then went on to work for DOW Chemical as a machinist for many years.
He took a special interest in old cars and hot rods. He wrote his own songs and enjoyed singing, even making his own CD’s. T-Joe was a hard-working man who took joy in providing for his family. Strong in his faith, he was not afraid to share his love for the Lord. He embodied the definition of a good Christian man; generous and giving, with a servant’s heart.
T-Joe was a family man, a wonderful father and grandfather, and loved his grandchildren more than anything. “Paw Paw Gramps” and “Grammy”, as T-Joe and Gladys were known, never failed to show their children and grandchildren what unconditional love meant. He was an exceptional human being who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation for T-Joe will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences can be sent to the Landry family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
