Jareth Kayden Quinn Davis
March 6, 1995 — August 17, 2019
Jareth Davis, 24, of Copperas Cove, TX passed on August 17, 2019 in Copperas Cove. He was born March 6, 1995 in Angleton, Texas.
Jareth is survived by his dad, Shane Davis; mom, LaSaundra Davis; brother, Tanith Davis; sister, Aieleia Davis; stepsisters, Kattie Stokley, and Kellie Anderson; and many others who loved him.
Our son had a huge heart even though he was battling with mental illness. He was always smiling through his circumstances. He always made people laugh and tried to keep everyone happy. Jareth will always be loved and forever missed.
A Memorial Service will be held September 14th at Central Assembly of God in Angleton at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.paypal.me/jarethdavis2019
