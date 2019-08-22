James Edward David
Funeral services for James Edward David, 72, of Houston, formerly of Brazoria, will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with Rev. Ralph Martin officiating and Pastor Vincent Hightower eulogizing. Burial will follow at The Promised Land Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.
He was a member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Church where he served as a Steward for 25 years. He was a graduate of PVAMU and a member of PVAMU Alumni Association. He was employed at Phillips for over 35 years as a professional engineer. He was an exceptional dad and grandpa, loved cooking and feeding his family. His hobbies were fishing and farming. He loved football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He leaves to cherish his loving and precious memories; son, Allen Michael David, Houston; daughter, Jasmine Evette David (Frank), Beaumont; sisters, Joyce Bennett (Ronnie), Erma Connors (Alvin) and Brenda David (Ted); brothers, Fred David (Judy), Donald David, Danny David, Winfred David and Jerry David; good friends, Willie David and Donald Sidney; grandchildren, Lovelynn Roy and August David Frank, host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Will Jones, Courtney Hall, K. Omar Bennett, Mitchell Harkless, Justin David, Johnathan David, Logan Page and David Sidney.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing at the church on the day of the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be no viewing afterward.
