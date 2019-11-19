Bonnie Viola Church
Visitation will be at Brazospointe Fellowship, 679 Texas 332 W, Lake Jackson, Texas on Wednesday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m.
Graveside immediately following at Restwood Memorial Park.
