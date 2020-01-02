Manning Keith Massey
Manning Keith Massey, 87, of Guy, passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Keith was born in Lakeland, Florida. After moving to south Texas, he graduated from Needville High School, the University of Corpus Christi (Now Texas A & M) and Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
He pastored and/or held revivals in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, and Montana. He did mission work with the Home Mission Board in Jefferson Valley, Montana. Another ministry was working with the Navajo Indians in the Four Corners of the United States. In his later years he ministered through the distribution of biblical materials at home and abroad.
In secular work, Keith was instrumental in passing a bill, in Texas, limiting the use of sludge on ranches and farm lands.
A comment from a fellow minister: “I was much impressed by his friendly smile, attentiveness, and respect for others. Once when we were worshipping together, Keith said, ‘I wish I had been preaching.’
He was expressing the love that he had for God’s word.” - Julio R. Aldape, Former President of Texas Mexican Baptist.
Keith loved people, was humorous, and enjoyed the work of the church. The most outstanding fact of his life was his complete faith and trust in God – the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Beard Massey; children, Teresa Massey Burdick and husband, Greg, and Douglas Keith Massey and wife, Jana; grandchildren, Bruce Massey, Abbye and Julio, Blake Burdick, Kyndal Massey and wife, Lina, Mallory Massey Ortiz and husband, Kenneth, and Kade Massey; great-grandchildren, Konrad and Sophia; brother, Robert Massey and wife, Geraldine; sister, Elzie Fortenberry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Little Manning; son, James Manning Massey; and mother-in-law, Wilma B. Beard; sister, Bettye Marlyne “Pete” Ham.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia at 10:00 am
with Jarrod Schuelke officiating. Burial will follow at Damon Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Azbell, Bruce Massey, Blake Burdick, Kyndal Massey, Kenneth Ortiz, and Julio Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be David Beard, Ben Thuesen, Kade Massey, and Leslie Fortenberry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith’s name to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews 30 North LaSalle St. Suite 4300 Chicago, Illinois 60602.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr.
77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at
