Thomas Paul Jenkins
J une 4, 1965 –
April 21, 2020
Thomas Paul Jenkins, 54, of West Columbia, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Paul was born in Waco, Texas to Charles and Rita Jenkins on June 4, 1965. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1983. After attending the University of Texas and Texas State Technical Institute, he spent the rest of his life in West Columbia as a gifted mechanic and carpenter.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Jenkins-Hulbert and Shelby Lamb and husband, Coleman; step-sons, Joshua Bice and wife, Melissa and Adam Bice and wife, Lizzie; his parents, Charles and Rita Jenkins; sisters, Mary Jenkins and Karen Wallace and husband, Charles; as well as eight grandchildren, five nephews and one niece, all of whom he loved dearly.
The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Paul’s friend, Ricky Gibson.
The family will observe a private memorial service under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
A Rosary and Memorial service will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in West Columbia, Texas in the future.
