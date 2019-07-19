Jimmy Dewayne Padon
August, 14 1971 –
July, 9 2019
Jimmy passed away on July 9 2019 at the age of 47. He was preceded in death by his parent, Dewayne “Bubba” and Sherry Padon.
He is survived by his wife of two months, Ashley; brothers, David (Michelle) and Clifford Padon; nieces and nephews.
Please join the family to celebrate his life at Yelderman Memorial Cementary, in Damon, TX at 3 :00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 2019.
You are welcome to leave condolences for the family on the Jimmy Padon benefit page on Facebook.
The family would thank all the first responders that were there for Jimmy and Ashley that day.
