Dr. Jimmy Clay Burns
Dr. Jimmy Clay Burns, 84, of Richmond, (formerly of West Columbia) passed from this life at home on December 5, 2019.
Services are pending with Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
A great family doctor, and a good man. Sometimes it's hard to find both.
