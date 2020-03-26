Richard Henry Gomez
September 11, 1951 – March 20, 2020
Richard Henry Gomez, 68, of Bryan, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. Richard was born to Henry and Helen Gomez on September 11, 1951 in Bryan, Texas. Richard married Mary Gomez in Bryan, Texas on November 5, 1977. Richard and Mary were married for 42 years.
Richard was an electrician and longtime member of IBEW Local #716. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed going salt-water fishing with his family and grandkids; but would go by himself for quiet reflection. He also loved riding his motorcycle. He would ride all over with his friends; enjoying the open road and ride. Richard was a dedicated grandfather. He loved going their sporting events, school events, and just spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed reading books; especially books by Dean Koontz. Richard also enjoyed listening to Blues music.
Richard is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Helen Gomez; sister, Theresa Robbins; and nephew, Trevor Jochimsen.
Richard is survived by wife, Mary (Terry) Gomez; daughter, Sara Lopez and husband, Manuel; grandsons, Johnathan and Anthony Lopez; brother, Jimmy Gomez and wif,e Olga; sister, Anthonette Blakeslee and husband, Richard; sister, Christine Dowling and husband, Raymond; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current CDC and State of Texas recommendations; the family would like everyone to stay safe and thank everyone for their support. The family will be holding a private graveside service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
