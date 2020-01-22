Adan “Nick” Nicholas Garcia
December 10, 1984 –
January 16, 2020
Adan “Nick” Nicholas Garcia, 35 of Angleton Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
He was born on December 10, 1984 to Guadalupe Garcia and Mary Isassi in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Adan was a father who loved his three kids and being with them was his greatest joy. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends in and out of work. He was a jokester and loved making everyone laugh. He was also a weightlifter and was proud of his strength.
Adan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, paternal grandmother, an aunt and an uncle.
Left to cherish his memory are the loves of his life, his children, Kasen, Kenneth, and Aurora Garcia; his father, Guadalupe; his mother, Mary Isassi; his girlfriend, Misty Isaacks; his siblings, Marci Garcia Castro, Dennis (Debbie) Garcia, and Michael (Erin) Garcia, and numerous other family and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
