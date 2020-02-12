Robert Archie Simons
May 22, 1966 –
February 7, 2020
Robert Archie Simons of Freeport passed away February 7, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born May 22, 1966 to mother, Paula Kaye Simons and father, Robert Archie Simons Sr. of Angleton.
Robert’s greatest joys in life were his family, fishing and the greatest outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by longtime girlfriend, Frankie Shell; son, Jordan David; granddaughter, Zeplynn Rain David; sister, Bobbie Benge; brother, Stephen Wayne Simons; niece, Tabitha Phillips; and nephew, Jason Robert Newton.
There will be a private memorial held with family and close friends to celebrate Robert’s life, as well as a fishing tournament, details will be announced at a later date.
