Arlene Virginia McLeod
After a 95 year life-journey, the angels welcomed Arlene Virginia McLeod home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She grew up in Tucumcari, New Mexico, and after marrying Cliff spent over 50 years in Austin, Texas.
Arlene dedicated her life to Jesus at a young age, and was a faithful servant all her life. She was a member of Cameron Road Church of Christ in Austin for 50 years, and taught children’s bible classes well into her ‘80s. Her legacy includes four faithful children who have imparted the Christian life to their own children.
Arlene is reunited with her parents, Cicero and Lillie Adams; husband, Cliff McLeod; son, Gary McLeod; daughter, Cathy Oliver; grandson, Randy McLeod; sister, Emma Coch; and brother, James Adams.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Lynne Duncan (Glen); son, Mike Mcleod (Becky); and daughter-in-law, Darla McLeod. “Grandmama” will be missed very much by her 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren
Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery and Mausoleum, 14501 N Interstate 35 Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
