Mary Helen Rains Small
August 27, 1923 –
February 28, 2020
Mary Helen Rains Small, 96, of Huntsville, TX, died on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Helen was born to Lela Dee and Thomas Jefferson Rains on August 27, 1923 in Grapeland, TX.
Helen married Robert Lee Small in Crockett, TX on October 12, 1940.
Helen worked as a seamstress for many years and was always known for her sense of fashion. She and Bob were some of the earliest residents of Lake Jackson coming to town when the “Dow Camp” was opened. They also went on to be some of the original members of the Lake Jackson Church of Christ. Helen loved church, her family, sewing, naps and reading.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents, Jeff and Lela Dee Rains; and brother Bobby Jo Rains.
Helen is survived by daughter, Sandra Lee Small Muns; granddaughters, Amanda Kay Muns (Kevin) Brown; Mary Allene Muns (Rob) Hill, Kelly LeeAn Muns; great-grandson James Michael Muns Hill; sister Francis Anne Pinson; brother Carroll Dean Rains; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Brown, Rob Hill, Michael Hill, Dale Morningstar, Nedom Muns and Thomas Lloyd Rains.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the Funeral Starting at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Graveside at Restwood Memorial Park.
