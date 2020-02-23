A. Cooper Ancona, Jr.
October 16, 1922 –
February 14, 2020
A. Cooper Ancona, Jr. was promoted to Glory, on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born October 16, 1922, in Evansville, Indiana to A. Cooper Ancona and Myrtle Drain Ancona. He graduated from Evansville’s Bosse High School in 1939, then completed a degree in chemistry from Evansville College where he was a member of the A Capella choir and the Tennis team. Cooper then joined the U. S. Navy in 1944, attending Officer Training in Princeton, New Jersey, and serving in the Pacific theater during World War II. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Inaugural (Auggie) which required some extended repair work in the port city of Galveston, Texas. It was there that he met the love of his life, Harriet F. Wilcoxen at the First Presbyterian Church on Palm Sunday, 1945. After the war, Cooper moved to Texas to pursue a Master’s degree in chemistry at Texas Christian University.
Subsequently, Cooper and Harriet married on September 9th, 1949 and Cooper began a brief career as a teacher and coach, first in Abilene and then in Marshall, Texas. He then moved his small family to the Brazosport area (first to Freeport, then Lake Jackson) where Cooper took a position as a research chemist at Dow Chemical. Cooper continued his career at Dow in the Patent Department and retired as a Senior Patent Agent in 1989. He loved Dow Chemical and the Brazosport area and all the local sports teams. Cooper loved baseball and was a Little League manager for his sons’ teams for several years and thoroughly enjoyed a trip to Cooperstown, New York, and the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999. He also enjoyed local theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. Cooper was a character in many plays and musicals, and as a result, theater and music became a focus for the entire family. He was cast as the Rabbi in “Fiddler on the Roof” which was probably his favorite musical, but in reality he had many favorites.
Cooper was a life long Presbyterian and a 60+ year member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson. He held many different leadership positions in the church and sang in the Chancel Choir for more than 50 years.
Cooper was a Boy Scout leader for many years and served in a number of administrative roles with the Bay Area Council and Troop #394 in Lake Jackson. He was honored with the Silver Beaver Award in 2002 for meritorious service. He was also an active member of the Emmaus Community serving as a team member on a number of walks and events.
Cooper was active in Disciple Bible, Bible Fellowship, and Literary Volunteers of America. He was a friend, teacher, and mentor to many in the community, and as a member of the greatest generation ever, Cooper truly embodied the values and dedication of a good and faithful servant.
Cooper and Harriet were married for 69 years before Harriet’s passing in March 2019. They were forever reunited, on Valentine’s Day 2020.
Cooper is survived by brother, Edgar D. Ancona and sister-in-law, Helen Ancona of Evansville, Indiana; three children, Dr. Astley C. (Lee) Ancona (Marsha) of Aledo, Texas; James H. Ancona of Lake Jackson, Margaret H. Ancona (Paul Buford) of Freeport; five grandchildren, Adrianne Walls, Allison Ancona Brubaker, Christopher Tadlock, Lauren Ancona Grant, and Molly Ancona Whitaker; 11 great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to recognize and thank the Revered Texan Hearth and Home, Caring Senior Services of Brazoria County, and IPH Hospice for their wonderful and gentle care for Cooper and the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of A. Cooper Ancona to the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Lake Jackson or the Center for the Arts and Sciences of Brazosport.
A memorial service and reception celebrating Cooper’s life is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson. The Reverend Dr. Alan Trafford will officiate the celebration.
