Helen Seward Littlefield
Helen Seward Littlefield, 98, of West Columbia, passed gently from this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born on April 20, 1921 in Eads, Tennessee, to Leo and Etta (Perry) Seward. She met and married Bill Littlefield, originally from Texas, while he was stationed in Memphis, Tenn. during WWII.
A long-time resident of West Columbia, she was a member of First Baptist Church and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion. Helen or Nana to her family was active in many community activities. She served as chaperone on many band trips, worked school fund raisers and in baseball concession stands, and every Memorial Day selling poppies alongside other Auxiliary friends.
Helen loved to visit with her friends and playing all sorts of games. She also spent numerous afternoons at the Senior Citizen Center playing “and winning” at BINGO. She loved to play card games with her family. Her smile and laugh were infectious.
Helen is survived by her children, Sandra Littlefield, Bill Littlefield and wife, Melissa, Bob Littlefield and wife, Grace; grandchildren, Jana Parry and husband, Chris, Kyle Littlefield and wife, Colleen and Robbie Littlefield; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; one brother; three sisters; and many dear friends.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest with Pastor John Moore officiating.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.