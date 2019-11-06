Samuel Neil Pakenham-Walsh
November 7, 1930 – September 30, 2019
Samuel Neil Pakenham-Walsh, 88, passed away on September 30, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Sam was born on November 7, 1930 to Geoffrey and Margaret Pakenham-Walsh.
Sam will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Billye R. Pakenham-Walsh of Lake Jackson, Texas, his sons Neil Pakenham-Walsh and Paul Walsh, and his daughter Mary Pakenham-Walsh.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Community Church, 400 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas, with a reception to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.