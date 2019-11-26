Stephen Phillip Fox
Stephen Phillip Fox, 46, of Rosenberg passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Services are pending with Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 3:52 am
