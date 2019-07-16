Mary Joan Lytle Ducroz
Mary Joan Lytle Ducroz, 90, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Mary Jo, as she was lovingly referred to, was born on April 27, 1929 in Borger, Texas to Theodore Wesley Lytle and Golda McGinnis Lytle. The Lytle family moved to East Columbia when she was two years old. She attended West Columbia Schools and also graduated from there.
She and Robert were married on February 14, 1948 in West Columbia, Texas. As a couple, they loved to travel and spend many years exploring the USA in their RV with life-long friends, Richard and Gloria Eernisse and her brother, Donald Lytle and his wife, Betty. This friendship eventually took them to Sargent Beach where they each had homes. This special friendship lasted for the duration of their time on earth.
Mary loved her beach time and enjoyed searching for seashells and surf fishing. They looked forward to spending time there with family members and especially their grandchildren. She loved more than anything spending time with her grandchildren roasting hot dogs and marshmallows on the campfire at the beach.
Mary Jo was a life-long member of Columbia United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Sanctuary Choir for many years until her health began to decline. She enthusiastically participated in Christmas Cantatas, Easter Programs and other special music presented by the choir. Mary was an accomplished organist and enjoyed playing for services, programs and home entertainment.
She was a member of the West Columbia Study Club and an active participant in the Annual Rotary Shrimp Boil for many years.
Mary and Robert were the founders and owners of the Country Printers, Incorporated for over 40 years. Mary Jo now joins in Heaven the love of her life, William Robert Ducroz, to whom she was married for 58 years.
Mary is survived by her sons, Mark Ducroz and wife, Sheryl, and Tim Ducroz and wife, Delayne; grandchildren, Shalene Kronk (Jeff), Michelle Carruth (David), Shelbey Hardwick (Jody), Rob Ducroz (Erin), Matt Ducroz (Lindsey), and Brittney Ducroz (Bailey); and great-grandchildren, Madalene Chambless (Cole), Brooklyne Callahan, Victoria Carruth, Brayden Hardwick, Brinley Hardwick, Brittyn Hardwick, Kinleigh Ducroz, Amelia Ducroz and Natalie Kronk. She also leaves a brother, Jimmy Lytle (Fern); sister-in-law, Sue Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Golda Lytle; husband, Robert; brother, Donald Lytle and wife, Betty; sisters-in-law, Alice (Brownie) Norwood, Anna Laura Johnson, and Nita Dodds; and brothers-in-law, Curtis Craig, Billy Joe Dodds, Clifton (Bud) Ducroz, and Ralph Ducroz.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Columbia United Methodist Church in West Columbia, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Reverend Paul Kethley and Reverend Mark Ducroz.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ducroz, Matt Ducroz, Tim Ducroz, Jody Hardwick, Cole Chambless and John Dodds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Columbia United Methodist Church.
A special thank you to Shalene, Natalie and Jeff Kronk for so willingly and lovingly caring for our Mother and Grandmother for these past several years.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
