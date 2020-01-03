Dorcas G. Carlton
January 10, 1925 –
December 31, 2019
Dorcas G. Carlton wrapped her arms around Jesus on December 31, 2019.
Dorcas was born in Galveston, TX on January 10, 1925 to Bernice Rhodes and Thomas Cunningham. In her early years she was a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX where she enjoyed helping others.
This is where she met and fell in love with T.H. Carlton. She then married T.H. Carlton on August 11, 1948 and they had five children.
She leaves behind Ralph Kerl, Robin Carlton, his spouse Sandra Carlton, David Carlton, his spouse Mary Carlton, Ana Carlton-Jackson, her spouse Lee Jackson including a step- daughter, Jeannie Williams, her spouse Tommy Williams. She had 11 grandkids and 14 great children that called her Memaw.
Dorcas loved her family very much and enjoyed talking about the Lord and speaking His word. She was truly loved and forever missed.
Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband, T.H. Carlton; daughter, Ladelle Carlton; and step-son Larry Carlton; parents, Bernice Rhodes and Thomas Cunningham.
Visitation will be January 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. for family and 10 a.m. for friends followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral home in Clute, TX. Burial will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Houston, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038.
