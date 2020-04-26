Odelia Marie Martinez
Odelia Marie Martinez, 82, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Guadalupe Suniga Pena; loving husband of 62 years, Pete Martinez; son, Raymond Martinez; and seven siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth Martinez (Isabel), Joe Martinez (Diana) and Randy Martinez (Angela); daughters, Odelia “Odie” Martinez, Delores Becerra (Imad), and Erica Barnes (Raymorris); brothers, Manuel Pena and Joe Pena; sister, Beatrice Martinez; 22 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Odelia was born on January 23, 1938, in Edna, Texas. She was a wonderful homemaker for her husband and children. Her door was always open for her family, but in Odelia’s eyes everyone was family. She was loving, kind and always there for everyone who needed her. Her smiling face could brighten anyone’s day and if it did not, she always had something funny or witty to say that would. Odelia loved her family and never failed to take care of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greats, and make sure they knew they were loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Mosqueda, Robert Vasquez, Dallas Martinez, Joshua Martinez, Jacob Martinez, and Rayden Barnes.
Due to COVID-19 regulations all services will be private. All arrangements are under the care of Palms Funeral Home and online condolences can be left at www.palms funeralhome.com.
