Edwina Joanne “Starks” Campbell
Edwina of Angleton earned her “angel wings” on April 15th, 2020 and was welcomed into Heaven by our Heavenly Father.
She was born on August 20, 1941 in Harrisonville, Mo. to parents Lorenz Powers Starks and Helen Pauline “Kelley” Starks. She was the apple of her daddy’s eye and shared the love of their little bull terriers.
In December of 1967, she married the love of her life Calvin Colliadge Campbell and they shared the love of their four children: Kevin and Terri of California, Mike and Sheryl of New Mexico, Andy and Chloe of Texas, and Daisy and Jake of Missouri. She was very proud of her eight grandchildren: Tamara, Bobbie, Halstyn, Chase, Victoria, Courtney, Cameron, Teddy and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State and University of Houston — Clear Lake with a Master’s degree. She worked at World of Fabrics and taught Home Economics and Child Development at Santa Fe ISD for 25 years. She loved to sew and also loved her students.
She was an avid member of Angleton First United Methodist Church. She loved to cheer for her kids and grandchildren in sports, dance, and whatever they did. She also loved to volunteer for Woodman of the World camps and embraced her adventurous side with a hot air balloon ride in New Mexico.
Per COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private service on Tuesday the 21st with a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements made by Palms Funeral Home of Angleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
