Alvin Eskridge, Jr.
Alvin Eskridge Jr. 72, of Angleton Texas, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Angleton Texas. He was born to Alvin Eskridge Sr. and Sallie Mae Bell.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Kim Harris, of Angleton along with other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at Gardner Funeral Chapel Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19 Fed/Regs, funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. The visitation will be limited to 10 attendees in the chapel at a time. Suggested social distancing will be practiced.
Services are entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.gardnerfuneral.net.
