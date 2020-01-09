Jerry Stoner, Sr.
Jerry Stoner, Sr., 83, of Clute, Texas passed away on December 31, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. The funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center 523 N. Parish St, Angleton, Texas with Pastor Gerald Holland eulogist and Rev. Alonzo Brown officiant. Burial will follow at Jackson Peaceful Rest Cemetery 29025 FM 521 Angleton, TX 77515 (near McBeth, TX).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah and Lillian Stoner; daughter, Cheryl Stoner; and his sister, Doris Johnson.
Jerry was born in Galveston, Texas. He grew up in Chenango, Texas and graduated from Marshall High School. He worked as a process operator for many years. He enjoyed boxing, hunting, playing dominoes and bingo. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the Men’s Choir. He was a member of the New Breed Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the Freeport Boxing Club where he trained world class fighters and state champion boxers including his two sons Jerry Jr and Ricky. He also worked with the Boys and Girls Club in Freeport where he mentored at risk youth in Brazoria County.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; loving and devoted wife, Ruby Stoner, Clute; sons, Jerry Stoner, Jr., Clute, Ricky Stoner (Martha), Houston and Alexander Woodard; daughter, Florence Stoner (Perry), Angleton; sisters, Iva Stoner, Missouri City, Lossie Stoner and Verda Franklin, both of Rosharon; many good friends, including nephew, Elbert George Johnson; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Jacoby Stoner, Jairus Stoner, Adam Stoner, Alex Stoner, Ricky Stoner, Jr., Trenn Robey Jr. and Paul Roberts, Jr.
Visitation will be the same day of service from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
