Joe Lloyd Cady
4/11/1946 – 3/19/2020
He is preceded in death by his parents brother daughter son-in-law and three grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Cady his daughters, Karen Casner (Delton), Shellie Cady (Peter), Patti Snow (Taft), Debra Robertson (Jay) , his son, Gary Cady (Katherine) , two step sons, Mark and Mac Smith , two brothers, Frank Cady (Pat), Bennie Cady (Susie) , two sisters, Dene Bullman, Tomi Cochran , 27 grandchildren , 24 great-grandchildren , and numerous nieces and nephews.
