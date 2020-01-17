DeDrewry Safford, Jr.
January 20, 1941 –
January 15, 2020
DeDrewry Safford, Jr. of Brazoria, Texas passed away on January 15, 2020, in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born in Freeport, Texas to Mary Lee Cobb Safford and DeDrewry Safford, Sr. on January 20, 1941. He was just 5 days from his 79th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife’s parents, Grady and Mary Cook, his niece, Mary Ashlee Calk, and his brother-in-law, Boyd Kite “BK” Watson, III.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Safford, his son, Blake Safford, his sister, Gayla Baker and her husband, Bradford, his sister, Jane Watson, sister-in-law Robyn Calk and husband Rodney, niece Michael Holmberg and husband Mike, niece Kim Marion, nephew Christopher Baker, nephew Scot Baker and wife Patricia, along with numerous great nieces and nephews .
Memorial services are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.