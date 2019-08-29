Ruby Lee Mayberry
Funeral service for Ruby Lee Mayberry, 89, of Old Ocean will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Rev. L. C. Dews is pastor and eulogist and Rev. Willie Myles will be officiating. Burial will follow at Morris Cemetery in Old Ocean, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
‘Ruby Lee’ was the first child born to the late Anderson and Blanche Goode of Brazoria, Texas.
She entered this world on a prayer of thanksgiving and fulfilled her destiny of Faith, Prayer, and Love. Ruby Lee grew up enjoying country living, church at St. Paul, school, chores, and changing diapers for her precious...and often naughty siblings. Her education culminated in a Cosmetology Degree; she would wash, rinse, pull, press, and curl your hair into a glamorous style. She also loved selling Avon... while enthusiastically visiting/chatting with everybody.
She met and married the love of her life, the late Mr. Zealous J. Mayberry, Jr., they were equally yoked in a Christian-life foundation. As a newlywed, she joined the Bethlehem Methodist Church with her husband. Mrs. Mayberry was known in the community as an industrious mother of eight children, a Sunday school member/ Usher, and a charter member of the Sweeny District Willing Workers’ [Scholarship Organization]. Sister Ruby had a great sense of humor; when asked about her home-going celebration, she said, “Just tell the truth and make it quick!” Grandma Ruby enjoyed caring for the sick, surprising folks with flowers, jelly cakes, strawberry/butterscotch candy, linen, vegetables, cats, a few coins, socks, and showing off her hats! Ms. Ruby was a Titus 2 woman; continuously sharing life lessons with all young people. Mama Ruby truly believed in praying without ceasing...she died with her last prayer still on her lips.
Beside her parents and her spouse; her two brothers, Anderson Goode, Jr. and Willie Daniel Goode; two sisters, Odessa Goode-Johnson and Emma Goode-Harrell; and her eldest son, Z. J. Mayberry, III, also preceded her in death.
Cherishing her memory are her children, Shirley Rogers (Lee), Patricia Powell (Frankie), Debra Bess, Felecia Mayberry, Darrin Mayberry, Lyndon Mayberry, and Carol Mayberry. Esteeming her legacy are her sisters, Eliza York (Marshall), Anna Jones, Elsie Truby, Delilah Phillips (Lincoln), and Veronica Fomby (Danny). Treasuring her guidance, support, and kind spirit are her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, cousins, many relatives, extended families by marriage, and a village of friends and associates.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
Online condolences may be left for the family of Ruby Lee Goode Mayberry by signing the guestbook at www.violafh.com
