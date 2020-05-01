Rosaline Smith
A Family Graveside for Rosaline Smith, 91, of Brazoria will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery, 424 CR 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Elder Booker T. Randon is Pastor and Elder James Simmons will be the Eulogist.
Family visitation will be on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.