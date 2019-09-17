Kathleen Hall Moore
On September 13, 2019, Kathi peacefully walked into the arms of her Lord surrounded by her family. Kathi was born on May 1, 1946 in Vallero, California and was raised in Tacoma, Washington.
She met the love of her life, Billy Moore, in Texas and they were married on January 8, 1988. They were married 32 years. Kathi was a professional administrator at Petro Chem in Freeport and then retired from Schlumbergee in Rosharon.
Kathi’s greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and greats.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Moore; brother, Walter Hall (Heather); mother in-law, Marie Moore; sister-in-law, Diana Cobb; sons, Bill Burton (Sandra), Tracey Burton, John Moore (Christine); daughters, April LeCompte, Dawn Moore, and Tammie Howell; 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. We are already looking forward to the day we will see her again in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be mad e to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
